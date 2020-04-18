BEGGS, Ina Kathleen:
Passed into the presence of God at her home in Geraldine on Monday, April 13, 2020. Aged 90. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Sinclair Beggs. Dearly loved by her family Kathleen (Geraldine), David and Steve (Tauranga), Clair and Jeremy St. Clair Smith (Christchurch) and Mary and Brian Wethey (Geraldine). Treasured Grandma of Andrew and Kirsty, Kym and James, Megan; Angela and James, Matthew and Karla, Brad, Ryan and Bree; Paul and Celia, Michael, Danica, Dylan. She was delighted to have 6 great-grandchildren Jax, Angel, Theo, RJ, Henry, and Willa. Mother, you inspired us by your daily walk with God which radiated joy and love to those around you.
"You, God, will show me the path of life. In your presence is fullness of Joy"
Psalms 16.11
Due to Covid-19 and government regulations a private family cremation has taken place. Messages for Ina's family may be posted to the Begg's Family, C/- 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020