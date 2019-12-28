MUTCH,
Ileen Constance Myrtle
(nee Crombie):
On December 21, 2019, peacefully at St Allisa Lifecare; in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John, loved mother and mother-in-law of Marie and Garry Pankhurst (Cromwell), Jan (Melbourne), Bevan and the late Margaret (Gold Coast), Vicki Lindsay (Berry, Australia), Karen and Phil Beer (Invercargill), loved grandmother and great-grandmother, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Bevan and the late Margaret Crombie (Oamaru), and a loved Tuppence of her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at St Allisa for their love and care.
'An amazing lady
who touched many lives'
Messages to the Mutch Family, c/- PO Box 1191, Queenstown 9310. A private family service will be held in Invercargill.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019