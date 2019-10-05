GALLAGHER,
Ike (Isaiah) Henri:
18.10.1929 - 30.09.2019
Our giant tõtara has fallen. Kua hinga tõ matou tõtara
i te wao nui a Tãne.
Adored husband of Doffy (Dorothy) for 63 years. Precious dad of Glenda and Julian, Carolyn and Peter, and Andrew and Colleen. Deeply treasured grandfather and great-grandfather of Abby, Alan, Emily, PB1, and PB2; Tyler, Lauren, Huxley, and Quinn; Rosie, and Ariana; Lucy, Nathan, and the late Ziggy; Grace, and Justin; Benjamin, Aidan, and Luke. A private cremation has been held. Messages may be addressed to the Gallagher family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. All welcome to come and celebrate Ike's life at his home, 130 Styx Mill Road, Casebrook, Christchurch, on Saturday, October 19, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019