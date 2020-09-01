WARD, Ida Elizabeth:
On August 29, 2020, passed peacefully away at Parklands Hospital, Christchurch. Dearly loved wife of the late Mike, loved Mum and mother-in-law of Helen and the late Don, Joe, Duncan and the late Julie, Mary (Deceased) and Bill, Lesley and John, Murray and Sue, Mike and Karen. Loved Nana of her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Parklands for their wonderful care of Ida. Messages to the Ward Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A graveside service to celebrate Ida's life will be held at the Kaiapoi Cemetery, Adderley Terrace, Kaiapoi, on Thursday, September 3, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 1, 2020