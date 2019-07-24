JACK, Ida Joyce Edith (Joyce):
On July 22, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, loved and cherished mum of Jennifer (Jenny) and Blue, Kevin (deceased) and Karen, devoted nana of Debra and Craig, Roseann and Jeremy; Shane and Katrina, Daryl and Kylie, precious great-nana of Jorja, Holly, Isaac; Chloe-Rose, and Carey; Alex, Millie; Flynn, and Carter.
"A loved and cherished friend to many."
Special thanks to everybody involved in Joyce's care. Messages may be addressed to PO Box 26, Hari Hari 7863. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, July 27 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019