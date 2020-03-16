GLEESON, Ida Jean:
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, surrounded by family, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, after a long battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Aged 85 years. Loving wife of the late Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Geraldine and Max Enersen (Christchurch), and Peter (deceased) and Jan (Whangarei). Dearly loved grandmother of Sophie, Edward, George; Ben, Kate, Emily and their partners. Loved by all her great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Ida will be held in Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2020