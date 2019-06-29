TAYLOR, Ian Wolseley:
(formerly of the Rangiora area). Passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2019, after a brief illness aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Dianne, much loved father and father-in-law of Jackie and Paul, cherished Poppa Ian to Danni and Lachie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Cary and Laraine (Fernside), Bruce (deceased), Barbara Knight (Melbourne), Steve and Pam (Auckland). A private celebration of Ian's life was held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. All communications to the Taylor family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019