SUTHERLAND, Ian Milne:
Peacefully, on August 2, 2019, aged 85, with beloved family at his side. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Gillian. Loving father and father-in-law of Richard and Kathy, Jo and David, Andrew and Francie. Special Grandpa of Ethan, Felix and Naomi, Matthew and Sophie.
A kind and gentle man who will be deeply missed.
Special thanks to Nurse Maude staff for their care of Ian. Messages for the Sutherland Family may be sent C/- P.O. Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545. At Ian's request a private ceremony and cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019