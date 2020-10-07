STORER, Ian Gregory:

Tragically taken whilst doing something he loved. The result of a mountain bike accident on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Aged 63 years. Loving husband and best friend of Lynne, much loved father and father-in-law to Alex and Peggy, and Kristy and Nick, fun loving Poppa to Aspen and Brody, and Lincoln and Fletcher, loved brother of Gary, Kevin, Brian, and Dennis (deceased).

Ian's zest for life and

fun-loving attitude will be sorely missed by all his extended family.

Ride free forever!

A celebration of Ian's life will be held at Club Buller, Russel Street, Westport, on Saturday, October 10, at 1.00pm. As it is a celebration, the Family request that you wear something bright and cheerful.

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, FDANZ.



