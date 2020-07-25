STEVENS, Ian Victor:
Passed away unexpectedly in Christchurch on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved life partner of Kathy. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Doug and Michelle, Ricky and Marie, Heather and Peter, Jason and Kim, Daniel, Mathew, Nicolas, and Haylee and Nate. De-Arnna and family, Shane and family, Ben, Dean and family. Much loved grandpa to all his grandchildren and Pa to his great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the emergency services and neighbours for all their help and support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Post Polio Support Group would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/ivstevens2107 A funeral service for Ian will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020