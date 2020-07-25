Ian STEVENS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian STEVENS.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

STEVENS, Ian Victor:
Passed away unexpectedly in Christchurch on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved life partner of Kathy. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Doug and Michelle, Ricky and Marie, Heather and Peter, Jason and Kim, Daniel, Mathew, Nicolas, and Haylee and Nate. De-Arnna and family, Shane and family, Ben, Dean and family. Much loved grandpa to all his grandchildren and Pa to his great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the emergency services and neighbours for all their help and support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Post Polio Support Group would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/ivstevens2107 A funeral service for Ian will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.