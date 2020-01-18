SHAND, Ian Ross:
Aged 91 years, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Robin Mary. First son of Jock and Nell. Dearest father of Greg and partner Karen, Sue and Chris Collins. Loved Grandad of Kiley and Michelle, Stacey and Ryan, Nikki and Toby, Sarah and Lyndon. Great-Grandad of Rory and Ava, Sylvie and Remy, Zac and Felix, Oscar and Poppy. Loved brother of Helen, Bob and Marjorie (Nelson), Annette and Gordon. Thank you to the staff at Bethesda and Christchurch Hospital for their care and support of Ian. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Shand, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Ian's life will be held in Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Friday, January 24, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020