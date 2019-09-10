RICHARDS, Ian Jack (John):
On September 7, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital; aged 85 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mike and Sara; Susan and Roger, much loved Grandfather of James, Andrew, Maggie; Penny, Shelly, Brydie, and Grin Grin John of Grace and Flynn. Messages to the Richards family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At John's request, a private cremation has been held and a memorial service for John will be held in the New Brighton RSA, 21 Mafeking Street, New Brighton, on Thursday, September 12, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 10, 2019