Guest Book View Sign Service Information H A Thompson Ltd 86 Gibson Quay Hokitika , West Coast 037557993 Death Notice



Ian Lancelot (Razzy):

In his 73rd year. He passed away doing what he loved whitebaiting on the Okuru River on October 15, 2019. Treasured and adored soulmate of Helen. Loved "free-range" father of Lee, Kara and Kim and whãngai father to Hannah, Ebony and Aston. Cherished and adored grandfather to Nikki-Leigh and Hayden and Kahurangi. Beloved great-grandfather of Nixon, Beau-Ian and Violet. Loved son of the late Lancelot and Rose Rasmussen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ray (deceased) and Daphne (deceased), Ken (deceased) and Nola, Graeme and Jan (deceased), Theo and Noeline, John and Cheryl, Roma (deceased) and Bill (deceased). Brother-in-law of Paul and Maree Wilson, Maxie Duncan (deceased), Joye and Tom Hanrahan (deceased), Bryce Hope (MIA) and Margaret Blackgrove. Loved uncle and friend to his many nieces and nephews. Special friend of Ant Black, Marshall Freer and Peter Stephens. Messages can be sent to; Charles Court Motels, 350 Main South Road, Greymouth 7805. Ian will be taken home to Okuru for time with family and friends. He will then be taken to Te Tauraka Waka A Mãui Marae in Bruce Bay on Friday, October 18. All are welcome to visit and share time with Ian and family at home and at the Marae. His final service will be at the Haast Hall at 1.00pm on Monday, October 21, and then he will be laid to rest in the Okuru Cemetery in Haast. Following the interment, all are invited to share stories, food and drink at the Haast Hall. The adventurer, the accumulator of "stuff", the lover of the land, the pilot, the fisherman, the hunter, the provider and the most amazing back-bone of his family is now at rest. We are heart broken but we know we were so lucky to have had you in our lives.

E te Rakatira, e te papa,

e te põua, e te pouanui, haere, haere, haere atu rã, Moe mai rã.







RASMUSSEN,Ian Lancelot (Razzy):In his 73rd year. He passed away doing what he loved whitebaiting on the Okuru River on October 15, 2019. Treasured and adored soulmate of Helen. Loved "free-range" father of Lee, Kara and Kim and whãngai father to Hannah, Ebony and Aston. Cherished and adored grandfather to Nikki-Leigh and Hayden and Kahurangi. Beloved great-grandfather of Nixon, Beau-Ian and Violet. Loved son of the late Lancelot and Rose Rasmussen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ray (deceased) and Daphne (deceased), Ken (deceased) and Nola, Graeme and Jan (deceased), Theo and Noeline, John and Cheryl, Roma (deceased) and Bill (deceased). Brother-in-law of Paul and Maree Wilson, Maxie Duncan (deceased), Joye and Tom Hanrahan (deceased), Bryce Hope (MIA) and Margaret Blackgrove. Loved uncle and friend to his many nieces and nephews. Special friend of Ant Black, Marshall Freer and Peter Stephens. Messages can be sent to; Charles Court Motels, 350 Main South Road, Greymouth 7805. Ian will be taken home to Okuru for time with family and friends. He will then be taken to Te Tauraka Waka A Mãui Marae in Bruce Bay on Friday, October 18. All are welcome to visit and share time with Ian and family at home and at the Marae. His final service will be at the Haast Hall at 1.00pm on Monday, October 21, and then he will be laid to rest in the Okuru Cemetery in Haast. Following the interment, all are invited to share stories, food and drink at the Haast Hall. The adventurer, the accumulator of "stuff", the lover of the land, the pilot, the fisherman, the hunter, the provider and the most amazing back-bone of his family is now at rest. We are heart broken but we know we were so lucky to have had you in our lives.E te Rakatira, e te papa,e te põua, e te pouanui, haere, haere, haere atu rã, Moe mai rã. Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers