PAWSON, Ian Victor:
Ian passed peacefully away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Rosalie, loved father and father-in-law of Debra, Kylie and David, doting grandfather of Kaitlyn, Isla and Lucy. Messages to the Pawson family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Requiem Mass for Ian will be held on Thursday, July 11, at 1.00pm. Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 7.00pm. All services will be held in Our Lady Of Assumption Catholic Church, 170 Hoon Hay Road. Interment following the Mass at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in The Press on July 10, 2019
