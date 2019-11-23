Ian PATTISON

G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 a.m.
33 Doreen Street
Aranui
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 p.m.
Ruru Lawn Cemetery
PATTISON, Ian (Bootsy):
On November 19, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 53 years. Dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Rangi and Ngarie, Maurice, Cynthia and Shane, Jacqueline and Tom, Moya, Raewyn, Malcom, Debra, Wayne, Delwyn, Olwyn and Gary, Desmond, Annette, and Judith. Beloved son of the late Ian and Sophie. Brother and uncle to the late Douglas, Selwyn, William, Kevin, Richard, Zelda, Brian, and Quinn. A funeral to celebrate Ian's life will be held on Monday, November 25, at 11.00am, at 33 Doreen Street, Aranui, followed by the interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery at 12.00pm.


Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019
