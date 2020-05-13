PACKWOOD, Ian Ferguson:
Born in Cape Town February 29, 1964, South Africa, and emigrated to New Zealand in 2004. Ian battled serious treatment injuries post cancer surgery in June 2019 and fought a valiant battle, however he succumbed to his illness and injuries and peacefully passed away at home May 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, aged 56 years. He will always be remembered as a loving, caring, generous father, grandfather, husband and friend to all. Continue in God's work until we will all meet again and be together. Ian leaves behind his loving wife, Tracy, and loving children, Kim, Sarah-Jane, Robert, and granddaughter, Miela. Also, his two older brothers, and older sister in South Africa, Scotland and New Zealand. We love you. Rest in Peace. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Ferguson c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545, or email your messages of love, support, and memories to: [email protected].com A private gathering to celebrate Ian's life will be held.
Published in The Press on May 13, 2020