MURRAY, Ian McCurdy:
On March 1, 2020, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Barbara for 61 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Dianne and Lloyd Greenfield, and David and Constant (USA), proud and loving Grandy of Brodie, and Vaughan Greenfield, loved brother and brother-in-law of Les and Betts (both deceased), Arch (deceased) and Beryl, Olwyn and Bob Seebeck (both deceased), Bryan and Anne; and Peter Kolkman, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to the staff of Parklands Hospital for their wonderful care of Ian. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Murray c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canterbury Medical Research Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Ian will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, March 11, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 5, 2020