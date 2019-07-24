MORAN, Ian Edward:
Passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019, at his home with his family at his side, aged 74 years. Dearly loved and treasured best friend, Rock and husband of Jill, much loved father of Graeme, Jeffrey and Scott, father-in-law of Jane and fantastic Grandad of Kendra, Trent, Kyra, Grace and Isabella.
He will be greatly missed.
A special thanks to Dr John Peebles and the staff at Nurse Maude. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road off Gardiners Road, Harewood, Christchurch, on Friday, July 26, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from July 24 to July 25, 2019