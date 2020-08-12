Ian MINSON

Guest Book
  • "Much more than "Just a client", Ian, Ross and families were..."
    - Paul Donaldson
  • "Great memories of Ian and enjoyed many conversations with..."
    - Don Riordan
  • "RIP Ian Minson Such a great guy that I have many fond..."
    - Dave and Carrie Irvine
  • "So sad to hear. Ian was a talented Holstein breeder & a..."
    - Duncan Pipe
Death Notice

MINSON,
Ian Ronald Langford:
On August 10, 2020, at home. Dearly loved husband of Jenni, proud father and father-in-law of Mark, Craig and Toni, Ross and Cara; loving Gramps of Jack, Kaid, Grace, Lee, Dakota, Wyatt; Danica, and Georgia. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Minson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Ian will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, August 17, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.