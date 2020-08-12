MINSON,
Ian Ronald Langford:
On August 10, 2020, at home. Dearly loved husband of Jenni, proud father and father-in-law of Mark, Craig and Toni, Ross and Cara; loving Gramps of Jack, Kaid, Grace, Lee, Dakota, Wyatt; Danica, and Georgia. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Minson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Ian will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, August 17, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020