McKERROW,
Ian Andrew (Macca):
On September 20, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 61 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Cassey. Much loved dad of the late Terrill, Kyle, Crystal, Josh, and best mate Pawsie. Loved pop of Rane. Loved son, son-in-law, brother and uncle to his extended family, and loving friend to all. Messages to the McKerrow family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Ian's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019