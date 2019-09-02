McDONALD, Ian Thomas:
Passed away at home on August 31, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Virginia, much loved father and father-in-law of Duncan and Linda, John (deceased) and Juliet, Miranda and Oran, loved grandfather of Ben, Alexis, and Rachel; Maggie, Hannah, and Tom; Sam, and Georgie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian McDonald, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Thursday, September 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2019