MACDONALD, Ian:
At home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 13, 2020, after a short but courageous battle, aged 74 years. Son of the late Duncan and Dorothy, loved and cherished husband to Lynda, brother to Graham, cherished father and father-in-law to Steve and Lisa, Craig and Andrea, Kirstin and Gavin and dearly loved grandad to his 8 grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the Macdonald family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions of 100 people, if you wish to attend this service or view online please email macdonaldfamily
[email protected]
A Celebration of Ian's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, September 17, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 15, 2020