Ian MACDONALD

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Ian's passing,our thoughts are with you..."
    - Dave Kingston
  • "Remembering your wonderful husband father and grandfather..."
    - June Pye
  • "Goodbye my Uncle - Love you forever and will never forget..."
    - Michelle Tubb
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Rodney O'Leary
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss, Andrea and family, memories..."
    - Joanne Mackley
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

MACDONALD, Ian:
At home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 13, 2020, after a short but courageous battle, aged 74 years. Son of the late Duncan and Dorothy, loved and cherished husband to Lynda, brother to Graham, cherished father and father-in-law to Steve and Lisa, Craig and Andrea, Kirstin and Gavin and dearly loved grandad to his 8 grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the Macdonald family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions of 100 people, if you wish to attend this service or view online please email macdonaldfamily
[email protected]
A Celebration of Ian's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, September 17, at 4.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.