KAYE, Ian Stanley:
Heather and family sincerely thank everyone for their messages, cards, flowers, food and support following the sad loss of Ian. For all those who attended Ian's celebration and made donations to St John, this was much appreciated. To Patersons Funeral Services for their guidance, and Rakaia Bowling Club and fellow bowlers for their Guard of Honour. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks.
Gone but not forgotten.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019