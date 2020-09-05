Ian JOHNSTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian JOHNSTON.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020
10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Omarino Estate
638 Harewood Road
Harewood
View Map
Death Notice

JOHNSTON,
Ian Gerald (Joe 90):
On September 2, 2020, peacefully after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Much loved father of Pamela, Daniel, Shaun, Raymond, and Michael. Loved Grandfather, uncle and brother of Andrew, Wanda, Eric, Murray, Ron, Val, and the late Karl.
Will be sadly missed.
A gentle giant to all
who knew him.
Special thanks to staff at St John of God, Halswell, Christchurch. We can't thank you enough for all of your care and support during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ian can be made directly to the Motor Neurone Disease Association of NZ. A Memorial Service for Ian will be held on Saturday, September 12, Omarino Estate, 638 Harewood Road, Harewood, from 10.30am until 3.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.