INKSON, Ian Andrew:
Peacefully passed away on June 26, 2020, at home. Aged 56 years. Beloved husband of Candy. Much loved dad of Jacqui (deceased), George, and Aimee. Loved stepfather of Hope, and Gemma. Treasured poppa to his grandchildren. Loved son-in-law of Carol and John. Loved friend to many. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard and Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 2.00pm. Messages to the 'Inkson Family', c/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020