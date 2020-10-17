HOSKIN, Ian Ernest: (J.P.)
On October 9, 2020, at The Oaks, aged 85 years. Adored husband of the late Coreen. A much loved and proud father of Sandra, Andrea, and Denise. Respected father-in-law of Howard Scott, and Trevor Hobson. Treasured Dah of Craig, Emma, and Nicole; Thomas, Edward, Samuel, and Albert; Juliette, and their partners. Special Great Dah of Indi, Freya, Allie, and Jack. A good mate and brother-in-law of Murray, and Bruce Freeman, loved uncle of Paul, Diane, and Debbie. Our sincere gratitude to all the staff on Wards 16 and 15 at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Ian over the last month. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Hoskin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Ian's wishes, a family graveside farewell has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020