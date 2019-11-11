Ian HOSKIN

HOSKIN, Ian Gordon:
On November 9, 2019, peacefully at Bethesda Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Alison. Loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Colleen, and Yvonne and Renier. Much loved Grandad of Jes, Andrew, and Sarah; Megan, Ryan, and Emma. Messages to the Hoskin family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff of Nurse Maude Palliative Care and Bethesda Hospital for their amazing compassion and care. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.

