HIGGINS, Ian George:
Born October 10, 1950, passed away suddenly on September 11, 2019, aged 68. Much loved husband of Karen. Loved father and father-in-law of Jen and Jared; Jax and Glenn; Pip and Shanon; Andy and Anna. Brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Kath; Gordon and Barb; Kath; Nola; Dave and Julie. Cherished Grandad of his 13 grandchildren.
"Forever in our hearts"
Messages to 748 Waihopai Valley, RD 6, Blenheim 7276 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Life Flight Trust, c/- PO Box 14-449, Wellington 6241, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Saturday, September 21, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Havelock Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2019