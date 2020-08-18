HARVEY, Ian Robert (Bob):

On August 16, 2020, at Glenwood Rest Home, Timaru. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Marie, loved youngest son of the late Jessie and Albert, loved brother and brother-in-law of Evelyn and Ernest Beauvais, Iris, Rae, Walter, Bert and Moreen (all dec), Peg and Keith (dec) Moses, loved brother-in-law of Pat (dec) and Gwen (dec) Brosnan, Tom (dec) Brosnan, Jack (dec) and June Brosnan, Peg and Barrie Dobbs, and a treasured uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Lorna and the staff at Glenwood Rest Home for their care of Bob. A Requiem Mass for Bob will be celebrated at St Thomas' Church, Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, August 21, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Albury Cemetery. Messages to the Harvey Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

Betts Funeral Services



