HAMILTON,
Ian Robert Alexander:
Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Ian lost his battle to cancer on October 18, 2018. You are always in our hearts, thoughts and memories.
We miss your laughter, jokes and kindness to us all.
We know you will be caring for our beautiful grandaughter and Richards's daughter Grace (recently deceased), and playing your music or surfing together.
We miss you!
- Colleen, Rachel, Richard and Rae, all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
You will live in our hearts forever with love.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020