Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Chapel
London and Whitmore Streets
Richmond, Christchurch
Death Notice

HAMILTON, Ian Victor:
On September 19, 2020, passed away at Christchurch Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Melva, forever loved father and father-in-law of Lyn and Mike, Rob (deceased), and Andy (deceased). Treasured Pop of Stephanie, Tim, and Lucy. Great grandfather of Arlo. Messages may be addressed to the Hamilton family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ivhamilton1909 A Celebration of Ian's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch on Wednesday, September 23rd, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2020
