HAMILTON, Ian Robert:
On August 27, 2020, passed away suddenly, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Robyn (Rob) for 49 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nicholas and Megan, Dallas and Diane, and Scott, cherished grandad of James, Poppi, and Maggie, Meadow, and Lilly, and Eva, and Archie, treasured brother and brother-in-law of Virginia and Richard, Ross and Diane, Jacqui and Dick, Jan and Teka, and Lynne and Gerry. Special thanks to Dr Ian Holding, and Dr Chris Vodde, the Ambulance crews from Culverden, and Christchurch, and the Westpac Helicopter Service. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Hamilton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to the Ministry of Health Restrictions of large gatherings, Ian's funeral service will be private with invitations personally extended by the family.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020