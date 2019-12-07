GARDNER, Ian Robert:
Passed away at home on Thursday, December 5, 2019; aged 58 years. Dearly loved youngest son of the late John and Anna Gardner. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Kenneth and Mary, Alan and Roseann, Lynne and Colin. Treasured uncle of Heather, Andrew and Alistair. Great-uncle of Emma, Lachlan and Arabella. Will be sadly missed by his extended family in New Zealand, Australia and Scotland. Messages to the Gardner family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made on line only at https://www.mda.org.nz/Ways-to-Help/Donate . A funeral service for Ian will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019