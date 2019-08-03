Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian GARDNER. View Sign Death Notice



Ian Henry (Sonny):

On July 28, 2019, after a courageous struggle his big heart gave up, with family at his side; in his 91st year. Loving husband and life partner of June, much loved Dad of Ann, Lynn, Brent, Norman and Alan, father-in-law to David, Graham, Debbie, Kristi, and Debbie. Loved Pops of Luke and Danielle; Emma, Lesley and Bart; and Ashley, Grandpop of Cruize, Nixon; and Myla. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart Foundation at the service. Messages to the Gardner family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Sockburn, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Sonny will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Monday, August 5 at 1.00pm.







