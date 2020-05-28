FOSTER, Ian Leonard:
Sadly Ian passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Summerset on Cavendish, Christchurch, after a short illness, aged 84 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Val. Much loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Rose, and Chris and Glenn Bolton. Loved grandad and good mate of Oliver, Gabrielle; Rochelle and Nick and Scott and Kate. Ian loved life and all his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humour and the amazing garden he and Val shared. Special thanks to the awesome team at Summerset on Cavendish and Nurse Maude Palliative for their care and support. In lieu of flowers treat yourself to a coffee and cake with your loved ones, Ian would love that! Messages may be addressed to: The Foster Family, C/- PO Box 80190, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service will be held at the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, May 29, at 3.30pm. If you would like to join us for Ian's service in person or watch via video link please email today: [email protected]
Published in The Press on May 28, 2020