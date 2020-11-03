FAZACKERLEY,
Ian Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at Parklane Rest Home, Christchurch, on October 31, 2020, in his 93rd year. Special soulmate and dearly loved husband to Daphne for 70 years. Cherished brother to Nona (deceased). Loved and treasured father and father-in-law to Lynn and Hilman, Joy, John (deceased) and Annie. Much loved Poppie to Eliza and Blair, Bryce and Rebecca, Daniel and Jennifer, Sarah and Gregor, Bradley and Kate. Adored Great-Poppie to Levi, Willow, Amelia, Bentley, Hudson, Cohen, Ethan and Aylah.
Forever and always
in our hearts.
A celebration of Ian's life will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2.00pm, at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood Christchurch. In lieu of flowers donations to your choice of charity would be appreciated in memory of Ian. Messages to the Fazackerley family C/- 19 London St, Christchurch, 8013.
Published in The Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020