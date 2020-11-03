Ian FAZACKERLEY

Guest Book
  • "Ian was such a wonderful gentleman. We have many fond..."
    - Tania Bradley
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Wilkinsons Road
Harewood Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

FAZACKERLEY,
Ian Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at Parklane Rest Home, Christchurch, on October 31, 2020, in his 93rd year. Special soulmate and dearly loved husband to Daphne for 70 years. Cherished brother to Nona (deceased). Loved and treasured father and father-in-law to Lynn and Hilman, Joy, John (deceased) and Annie. Much loved Poppie to Eliza and Blair, Bryce and Rebecca, Daniel and Jennifer, Sarah and Gregor, Bradley and Kate. Adored Great-Poppie to Levi, Willow, Amelia, Bentley, Hudson, Cohen, Ethan and Aylah.
Forever and always
in our hearts.
A celebration of Ian's life will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2.00pm, at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood Christchurch. In lieu of flowers donations to your choice of charity would be appreciated in memory of Ian. Messages to the Fazackerley family C/- 19 London St, Christchurch, 8013.

logo
Published in The Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.