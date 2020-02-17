DUNKLEY, Ian:
11.2.1935 - 12.2.2020
Has thermalled to the eternal gliding club in the sky. He passed away peacefully in Christchurch Hospital early Wednesday morning. His daughter Katrina was with him when he drew his last breath. Ian leaves behind his wife Pat and daughters Katrina, Nicole and Karen, his 2 step-sons Neil and Steve and 8 grandchildren. No flowers please, voluntary donations to the Akaroa Community Health Trust would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/idunkley1202 or at the service. Ian's funeral, along with a celebration of his adventurous and eventful life will take place at The Gaiety Hall, Rue Jolie, Akaroa, on Friday, February 21 at 2.00pm. Friends are invited on the day to share memories of Ian and anecdotal stories that reflect the man he was! Dress code - informal and colourful.
Published in The Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020