DUNBAR, Ian Neill:
Died suddenly on Wednesday, July 1 , 2020, aged 72 years. Eldest son of the late Kelvin and Florence (of Waiau and Amberley), much loved and respected husband of Anne, much loved father and father-in-law of Sarah and Gavin, Neill and Rebekah, and Thomas and Jessica, granddad of Brodie, and Blake, poppa of Jonathan, Aaron, and Emily, and much loved brother of Margaret, Brian, Jocelyn, Bruce, and Jennifer.
"Loved by many"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Dunbar, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service in Ian's memory will be held at a later date, with details to be advised.

Published in The Press on July 4, 2020
