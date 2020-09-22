DONALDSON, Ian Robert:
Ian died peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on September 21, 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Irma for 62 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Julie, Les and Carolyn, and Murray. Cherished grandfather of Emma, James, Poppy, Teddie-Jo, and Ruby. Thank you to all the staff of Ward 17 Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care shown towards Ian during his final days. Messages to the Donaldson family, c/- 73 Farm Road, Ashburton 7700. As requested by Ian, there will be a private family service.
Published in The Press on Sept. 22, 2020