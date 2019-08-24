DEANS, Ian Bruce:
It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Bruce, aged 58 years, on Friday, August 16, 2019. Dearly loved son of Joy and the late Tony Deans, dearly loved brother of Jo and Steve McAtamney, Nicky and the late Jock Hobbs, Rob and Penny Deans, Sarah Deans, loved father of Benjamin Xiao Deans, and special uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A private funeral service was held for Bruce, who passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. Special thanks to his carers Liz and Margaret, and all the team at Nurse Maude Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, would be gratefully accepted. Messages may be addressed to the Deans Family, c/- PO Box 5225, Wellington. 6140.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019