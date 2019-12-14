CUMMINGS,
Ian Morgan (Cummo):
Passed away peacefully at home with family on December 13, 2019, aged 79. Special friend of Yuwana, devoted dad and father-in-law of Joanne, Susan and Cliff, and Brett and Diane, loved grandad of James, Bethany, Elliot, Samuel, Isaac, and Sophie, loved brother and brother-in-law of Kay and Pat Valentine, Tui and Sandy, special brother of Rex and Lucinda, and the late Kenneth, a loved uncle, cousin and friend of many. A staunch West Coaster and previous member of the Grey District Council and the West Coast Regional Council. Flowers respectfully declined. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 81, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 13 Leith Crescent, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Ian's life will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Tuesday at 1.00pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019