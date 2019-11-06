CROSS, Ian Robert:

Of Kapiti, formerly of Wadestown. Passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Tui (died 4 October 2019). Much loved father and father-in-law of Grant and Gillian, Michael and Fi, Robert, Rosa, and Andrew and Nap. An adored Grandfather to Brett, Louise, Anna, Monica, Adam, Amaya and William, and great-grandfather to Edward, Jardyn, Ishaiah and Mikaera. Much loved brother of the late Pat, Marion, Peg, and Colin. A farewell for Ian will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, at 1.00pm on Tuesday, November 12, thereafter private cremation. Messages for the Cross Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated.

