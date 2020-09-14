CREELMAN, Ian Brian:
Peacefully at home in Methven on Friday, September 11, 2020, aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband of Wendy, loved father and father-in-law of Helen and Tom Jenkins, and Malcolm and Alyse, loved stepfather of Alicia and Michael Millar, and Rachel and Jordan Koziol. Much loved Poppa of Jack, and Elliot; Ivor; and Emmileigh, and Daniel; Dearly loved son of Brenda and Brian. Messages to: The Creelman Family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of Ashburton would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at 1856 Coaltrack Road, Greendale, on Saturday, September 19, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2020