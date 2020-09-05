CLARK, Ian Stewart:
On September 4, 2020, peacefully at Darfield Hospital, aged 73 years. Loved son of the late John and Isobel, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Anne and the late Don Frizzell, loved uncle of Jason, Antony and Melanie, much loved great-uncle of Dylan, and Emma. Special thanks to all those who have provided care, support and friendship to Ian. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Clark, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Ian's life will be held in Trinity Church, corner McLaughlins and Bangor Roads, Darfield, on Wednesday, September 9, at 1.30pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020