Ian BURGESS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian BURGESS.
Service Information
Patersons Funeral Services
530 East Street
Ashburton, Canterbury
033088474
Death Notice

BURGESS,
Ian James (Jimmy):
On November 27, 2020, passed away peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Edna. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Sandy, Philip and Debbie, Barbara and Jim Ward, and Brian and Lynette. Special Grandad to Rebecca, and Craig; Melissa, and Andreana; Kurt, Mallory, and Ethan; Kim, Leigh, Riki, and Sean, and great-Grandad to Louie; Brendon, Lucas, and Cory; Jack, Ava, and Eddie. Messages to the Burgess family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. At Jim's request, a private service will be held.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.