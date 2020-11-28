BURGESS,
Ian James (Jimmy):
On November 27, 2020, passed away peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Edna. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Sandy, Philip and Debbie, Barbara and Jim Ward, and Brian and Lynette. Special Grandad to Rebecca, and Craig; Melissa, and Andreana; Kurt, Mallory, and Ethan; Kim, Leigh, Riki, and Sean, and great-Grandad to Louie; Brendon, Lucas, and Cory; Jack, Ava, and Eddie. Messages to the Burgess family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. At Jim's request, a private service will be held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020