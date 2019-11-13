Ian BOOTE

Death Notice

BOOTE, Ian Harold:
Passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019, at home in Nelson with his children by his side. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Rachel, Allan and Ana, and Cindy, loved grandfather of Nick, Harry, Courtney, Sam, and Hunter, loved son of the late Adam and Martha, brother of the late Allan, and Ray, and a loved uncle, cousin, and a friend of many. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to PO Box 3327, Richmond, Nelson 7050. Ian has been laid to rest with his mum and dad at a graveside service at the Karoro Lawn Cemetery, Greymouth.

Published in The Press on Nov. 13, 2019
