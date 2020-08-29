BEATON, Ian Albert (Bert):

Del and family are grateful for the care and support of Bert over the last 16 years from many who we know well, including Dr Tony and staff at Gordon Road Medical, there at the end with impeccable timing, the District Nursing team – finding us, enduring the driveway - even when flooded, the surgical teams of the late Dr Sampangi and of Dr Samalia, the ED, ward staff and support staff of the hospital, the many St John teams, and the Dunedin HLC. You all made possible many more years of company and our mostly blind Bert being able to look out the window. Thanks also to our kind friends for the visits and floral arrangements.



