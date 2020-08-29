Ian BEATON

Death Notice

BEATON, Ian Albert (Bert):
On August 19, 2020, at home on the farm (Coee) at Berwick; aged 96. Loved husband of Del (nee Kenworthy) for 69 years, father and father-in-law of Mark (Mosgiel), Victoria (dec), Jean and Bruce Mathewson (Hampden), Ian and Linda (Berwick), loved Grandad of Cory, Kylie, Sonya, Nathan (dec), Tim, Tristan, Lauryn, and Kimberly, son of John and Margaret (both dec), brother and brother-in-law of Alice Turner (dec), John (dec) and Margaret (Christchurch), Dick and Wyn (Palmerston), Ernest (dec) and Daphne, Lawrence (Bruv) and Janice Kenworthy (Christchurch), Barry (dec) and Julie Kenworthy and their families. According to Bert's wishes no funeral will be held. Please see acknowledgements.

Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020
