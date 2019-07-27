ROBERTSON,
Iain Duncan Struan:
Passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019, at Tasman Park Rest Home, in his 80th year. Cherished husband of Pauline for 53 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lisa, Julianne and the late Robin, and Kirsten and Julian. Treasured and special Gramps of Laura, Hamish, Jarred and Nicole, Joshua and Oliver. Loved brother of Alastair, Elizabeth, Fay and the late Neil. Special thanks to the caregivers and medical team at Tasman Park for their care over the past 7 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Iain's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Manuka Street, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11.00am. A Rosary will be prayed in the Church on Monday evening at 5.30pm.
