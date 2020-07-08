HILL, Iain Lindsay:
Of Sawyers Bay. On July 4, 2020 at Dunedin Hospital; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved father and father-in-law of Fiona and Rance Stuart, Raewyn and Neil Anderson, Lindsay and Pauline (Australia), Craig and Bella (Sweden), loved Grandad of Matthew, Jessica, and Cameron; Lornae, and Denisha; Amanda, Logan, and Kyla; and Douglas, loved Great-grandad of his 9 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of HDU and ICU at Dunedin Hospital for their wonderful care. Following Iain's wishes, a private celebration of this life will be held. Messages to The Hill Family, c/- Hope and Sons, DX Box YX 15033, Dunedin 9012, or leave a message on his page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press on July 8, 2020